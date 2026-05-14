Stuart reaches $3.2 million PFAS settlement with Tyco, BASF

STUART — The City of Stuart has finalized settlements totaling more than $3.1 million with Tyco and BASF as part of ongoing nationwide litigation involving per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, commonly known as PFAS, chemicals historically used in firefighting foam and industrial applications.

The city announced it reached a gross settlement of $2,256,700.12 with Tyco and $938,627.42 with BASF in the multi-district litigation known as In Re: Aqueous Film-Forming Foam Products Liability Litigation, pending in the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina.

After attorneys’ fees and litigation-related costs, the city received a combined net recovery of $2,279,620.83.

Stuart is among numerous public water utilities nationwide pursuing legal action against manufacturers to recover costs associated with PFAS contamination and treatment measures intended to maintain safe drinking water.

City officials said the settlement funds will support PFAS monitoring, treatment, compliance with regulatory requirements and protection of the city’s drinking water system.

“This settlement marks meaningful progress in ensuring manufacturers are held responsible, while also helping to ease the financial impacts faced by our utility customers,” Mayor Sean Reed said in a statement. “Safeguarding our community’s drinking water continues to be one of the City’s highest priorities.”

The agreements follow a previous settlement between Stuart and DuPont that resulted in a gross recovery of more than $2.6 million as part of the same litigation.

Claims against additional defendants in the AFFF litigation remain ongoing, according to the city.

PFAS are often referred to as “forever chemicals” because they persist in the environment and can accumulate over time. City officials said Stuart continues to monitor water quality and remains committed to meeting or exceeding state and federal drinking water standards.