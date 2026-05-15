Health advisory issued for Fort Pierce Inlet State Park river area

FORT PIERCE — The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County has issued a water quality advisory for the river location at Fort Pierce Inlet State Park after testing found elevated levels of Enterococcus bacteria.

The advisory applies to the river location at the park, located at 905 Shorewinds Drive in Fort Pierce.

According to the health department, tests completed Wednesday, May 13, showed the water did not meet recreational water quality criteria recommended by the Florida Department of Health.

Health officials advised against swimming or other water-related activities at the location because of an increased risk of illness. Sampling conducted during regular water quality monitoring found bacteria levels exceeded limits established by state guidelines.

The advisory will remain in effect until bacteria levels fall below the accepted health standard.

Test results are available on the Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County website. For more information, call 772-462-3800 or visit Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County