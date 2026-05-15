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Miami-Dade man arrested on 36 fraud charges in Stuart credit card investigation

WQCS | By WQCS
Published May 15, 2026 at 6:00 PM EDT
Mugshot of Akeine Banner, who was arrested in connection to credit card fraud in Stuart
Finley, Eileen
/
Stuart Police Department
Mugshot of Akeine Banner, who was arrested in connection to credit card fraud in Stuart

STUART — A Miami-Dade County man was arrested on dozens of fraud-related charges following an investigation into unauthorized credit card transactions at a Stuart Walmart, according to authorities.

The investigation began April 3 after a victim from Brevard County reported unauthorized charges made on her credit card at the store.

During the investigation, detectives determined the suspect had also used additional stolen credit cards belonging to victims outside Florida, including people from Washington state, North Carolina and Ohio.

Detectives identified the suspect as Akeine Banner of Miami-Dade County.

Banner was arrested May 8 on 36 fraud-related charges.

Authorities said the investigation reflects ongoing efforts by detectives to identify and apprehend suspects involved in financial crimes.
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