Port St. Lucie employees recognized with statewide public works honors

PORT ST. LUCIE — Several City of Port St. Lucie employees recently received honors recognizing their achievements and professionalism in the public works field.

Seven employees were recognized during the American Public Works Association’s Florida Public Works Expo in Tampa.

Beth Zsoka of the Public Works Department received the Frank “Cheech” DeCelles Award and Florida Chapter Member of the Year Award. The recognition cited her character, integrity, achievements and professionalism as a member of the Treasure Coast branch of the APWA.

Carlos Camacho of the Utility Systems Department received the Technical Innovation Award for developing a system to inspect more than 13,000 utility service lines as part of Environmental Protection Agency requirements aimed at reducing lead exposure in drinking water. Officials said the process allowed the city to quickly determine that no homes in the service area met lead or copper inclusion criteria.

Robert Carlsen of the Public Works Department received the Mac Ulsch Award for his longtime service to the APWA Florida Chapter. Carlsen has more than 30 years of experience in public works.

Summer Burdick of the Utility Systems Department received the Exemplary Practices Award for leadership and operational improvements that officials said increased efficiency, transparency and accountability within the organization.

Thomas Salvador of the Public Works Department received the Florida Chapter Professional Manager of the Year Award. Officials cited his leadership in infrastructure projects, data-driven planning and roadway preservation during more than 20 years in the field.

Andrew Gomez of the Public Works Department received a Five-Year Member Award, while John Dunton of the same department received a Long-Time APWA Member Award.

Separately, Colt Schwerdt, the city’s director of public works and city engineer, received the Engineer of the Year Award from the Florida Engineering Society Treasure Coast Chapter.

According to the city, the award recognizes engineers who demonstrate leadership, technical expertise and contributions to the engineering profession and the Treasure Coast region.