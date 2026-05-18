Georgia man extradited to St. Lucie County in phone scam and RICO case

FORT PIERCE — A Georgia man accused of helping facilitate a nationwide phone scam operation targeting victims with fake arrest threats has been extradited to St. Lucie County, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Reyes, 39, of Norcross, Georgia, faces charges including organized fraud under $20,000, third-degree grand theft and violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act through what investigators described as a pattern of racketeering activity spanning multiple jurisdictions across the United States.

The arrest followed a multi-jurisdictional investigation conducted by detectives with the sheriff’s office Criminal Investigations Division.

Investigators identified Reyes as a “critical financial conduit” for an organized criminal enterprise accused of running sophisticated phone scams designed to pressure victims into making payments.

According to investigators, scammers impersonated high-ranking members of the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and falsely told victims that they or a loved one had missed a mandatory court appearance and faced an active criminal or civil warrant.

Victims were then threatened with immediate arrest unless payment was made, investigators said.

“These scammers hide behind phones and fake identities while stealing from innocent people,” Sheriff Richard Del Toro said in a statement. “Let this arrest send a clear message: St. Lucie County is the wrong county to target, and we will relentlessly pursue anyone who victimizes our community.”

The sheriff’s office reminded residents that law enforcement agencies do not demand payment over the phone to resolve warrants or avoid arrest.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.