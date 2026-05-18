Know Your Zone: What South Florida Residents Need to Do Before Hurricane Season

With hurricane season approaching, local emergency officials are urging Treasure Coast residents to start preparing well before the first storm forms — and the first step, they say, begins right outside your front door.

Ronnie Heen, Emergency Management Specialist for the City of Port St. Lucie, says preparation isn't one-size-fits-all.

Where you live — whether near a body of water, in an older neighborhood with large trees, or in a newer subdivision — shapes what hazards you face and what steps you should take.

Heen advises residents who live near water to contact their local building or public works department about stormwater management systems in their area.

Those in older neighborhoods with large trees should trim them back now, reducing the risk of branches becoming dangerous debris during high winds.

Once you know what surrounds you, Heen says, the next step is building a plan — one tailored to your household.

That means thinking through your specific needs: young children, pets, medications, and how you'll communicate with family members if you lose power or cell service.

Evacuate or stay? That question, Heen says, should be answered before a storm is ever named. He recommends residents decide in advance at what storm category they would leave, where they would go, and how they would get there — including making sure they have enough fuel so they're not stuck at a gas station or stranded on the highway.

For those who plan to shelter in place, Heen recommends having a generator, non-perishable food that doesn't require cooking, enough water, and at least a week or two of any prescription medications.

He emphasized the importance of pet food and practical considerations like whether you can actually open or prepare what's in your emergency kit.

Where to get reliable information is another critical piece of Heen's message. He cautions residents against relying on Facebook or neighborhood group chats for storm updates, urging them instead to follow official city and county channels. Both the City of Port St. Lucie and St. Lucie County coordinate their messaging to prevent conflicting information from spreading.

For emergency broadcasts, Heen pointed to the emergency notification hub at Indian River State College in Fort Pierce as a key local resource.

Residents can also visit cityofpsl.com/EM or the St. Lucie County website for the most up-to-date shelter locations, food and water distribution points, and evacuation status.

On shelters: Heen noted that local public schools serve as potential storm shelters, operated through St. Lucie County and the school board — but not all shelters open for every storm, and which ones open can change.

Residents should monitor official announcements rather than assuming their nearest school will be available.

For newcomers to the region, Heen offered reassurance: the advice is largely the same whether you've lived here two months or twenty years.

He encouraged new residents to attend the city's Hurricane Preparedness Expo on Saturday, June 6 at the MidFlorida Event Center — a free, family-friendly event where residents can speak directly with roofers, window contractors, and local emergency management officials.

Heen also echoed a familiar pre-storm message: check on your elderly neighbors. He noted that the Council on Aging and neighborhood services teams make outreach efforts before storms hit, but that knowing your neighbors and checking in before and after a storm remains one of the most meaningful things a community member can do.

More information is available at cityofpsl.com/EM, the St. Lucie County emergency preparedness portal, ready.gov, and the federal FEMA website.