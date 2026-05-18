Stuart police arrest suspect in iPhone theft, credit card fraud case

STUART — Stuart Police Department detectives arrested a suspect in connection with a monthslong investigation into a stolen iPhone and fraudulent credit card charges, according to police.

The investigation began in December 2025 after a victim reported that their iCloud account had been accessed, resulting in multiple unauthorized purchases of gift cards and other items, police said.

Over the following month, the suspect allegedly continued using the victim’s personal information to make additional purchases and gain access to financial accounts.

Detectives identified the suspect as Jae'Veion Thorne and obtained a warrant for his arrest, according to the Stuart Police Department.

On May 17, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested Thorne, police said.

Thorne faces five counts of fraudulent use of an ID, as well as charges of petit theft and theft of a credit card.

