Martin County warns of jury duty scam after residents lose more than $40,000 in one weekend

MARTIN COUNTY — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a surge in scam calls from criminals posing as law enforcement officers or court officials after victims lost more than $40,000 over a single weekend.

According to the sheriff’s office, scammers are contacting residents and claiming they missed federal jury duty and now face arrest warrants. Callers then demand immediate payment to avoid arrest, often requesting money through gift cards, cryptocurrency, wire transfers, payment apps or in-person cash pickups.

“This is a fraud,” the sheriff’s office said in the warning.

Officials said no legitimate law enforcement agency or court will call someone demanding money to prevent an arrest.

Investigators said the scammers often appear convincing because they may spoof legitimate phone numbers, use the names of real judges or deputies and create a sense of urgency to pressure victims into paying immediately.

The sheriff’s office advised residents who receive such calls to hang up immediately, avoid providing personal or financial information, never send money or meet anyone to deliver payment, and never allow someone to come to their home to collect money.

Authorities said the scams continue to target residents daily despite ongoing public education efforts by the sheriff’s office, with seniors among the most frequent victims.

The sheriff’s office urged residents to share information about the scam with family members, neighbors, community groups and senior citizens in an effort to prevent additional victims.