Port St. Lucie Opens 26-Acre Park Honoring Veterans

PORT ST. LUCIE — A new 26.5-acre public park honoring veterans and first responders will open its gates on June 4 in the Tradition community, the product of a partnership between the city and Mattamy Homes, North America's largest family-owned homebuilder.

Stars and Stripes Park, located at 12441 Southwest Village Parkway, combines wide-open green space with an unexpected celestial theme: sculptures, planet-themed installations, and a solar system display built around a large sundial aim to make the park an educational destination as much as a gathering place.

"Stars and Stripes Park is a shining example of what makes Port St. Lucie special," said Shannon Martin, City of Port St. Lucie Mayor. "We are a community that honors service, values connection and continually invests in places where families can come together."

Scott Samples, a city spokesperson, described the dual mission of the space. "The themes include honoring military and first responders, but also there are celestial education themes. There is information about the different planets, and so it offers a celestial learning experience — installations that serve as both works of art, but also educational opportunities."

Samples emphasized the park's connection to the surrounding landscape. "There's a lot of open space, with place to reflect and a large pond nearby," he said. "It connects with The Tradition Trail — so it can be a starting point for trail users, or a place to end up."

The park is anchored by a dramatic waving flag sculpture and illuminated stars. Planet-themed installations positioned throughout the grounds illustrate the scale and distance between planetary orbits, while a solar system display — featuring a sundial surrounded by gyroscopic metal rings and colorful translucent inserts — shifts subtly with the movement of the sun.

"At Mattamy Homes, creating communities means more than just building homes," said Dan Grosswald, President of Mattamy Homes Southeast Florida Division. "Our goal is to create spaces where people can connect and feel rooted."

The grand opening celebration on June 4 runs from 6 to 9 p.m. and will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, live DJ music, food vendors, family-friendly entertainment, and a robotic dog technology demonstration from the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

Nighttime lighting displays, color projections, and illuminated installations will allow guests to experience the park after dark.

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