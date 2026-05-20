Fort Pierce seeks to maintain flood insurance discounts through FEMA program

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The City of Fort Pierce has submitted its annual recertification to the National Flood Insurance Program’s Community Rating System, a move city officials say will help residents continue receiving discounts on flood insurance premiums.

The recertification, submitted by the city’s Building Department, is part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s voluntary Community Rating System program, which rewards communities that adopt floodplain management and flood protection measures beyond minimum federal requirements.

“This recertification helps the City maintain a Class 6 rating so our residents can continue benefiting from flood insurance rate reductions,” said Paul Thomas, the city’s building director and floodplain administrator.

Under its current Class 6 rating, homeowners in federally designated Special Flood Hazard Areas may qualify for up to a 20% reduction in flood insurance premiums. Some properties outside those areas may qualify for discounts of up to 10%.

The Community Rating System is administered through FEMA and the National Flood Insurance Program. Communities earn credits for activities such as floodplain management, public outreach and flood protection initiatives.

According to the city, nearly 1,300 communities nationwide participate in the program, which serves about 5 million policyholders.

The city’s annual Community Rating System Project Status Report is available for public review at the Fort Pierce Building Department, 300 Orange Ave., third floor.

Residents can also review the report online and check whether their properties are located in Special Flood Hazard Areas through the city’s flood information resources.