Operation Summer Heat launches in Fort Pierce with arrests, gun seizures

FORT PIERCE — Law enforcement agencies in St. Lucie County launched a new crime suppression initiative this week that resulted in multiple arrests, the seizure of firearms and the recovery of illegal drugs on its first day, according to authorities.

Operation Summer Heat is a joint effort between the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Pierce Police Department, the FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration focused on violent crime, gang activity and illegal firearms.

The operation began with a traffic stop that led to the arrests of Jeremiah Jerome Joseph, 25, and Artevin Avonte Joseph, 20, both of Fort Pierce.

Authorities said Artevin Joseph was charged with possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana after detectives recovered about 85 grams of marijuana.

Jeremiah Joseph was arrested on charges of possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon and possession of a weapon — short-barreled gun, rifle or machine gun after investigators recovered a Glock 21 .45-caliber handgun equipped with what authorities described as an illegal “switch” machine gun conversion device.

In a separate enforcement stop, deputies arrested Alphonzo Hurst, 26, of Port St. Lucie on outstanding warrants for battery and trespassing.

Later during the operation, detectives encountered a 16-year-old male who authorities said fled on foot while carrying a handgun. After a brief chase, detectives took the juvenile into custody and recovered a discarded .357-caliber firearm, according to officials.

Investigators later searched the area where the juvenile had fled and approached a gathering of about 15 people of varying ages. During that investigation, detectives recovered an AR-15-style pistol with altered and destroyed serial numbers, authorities said.

According to law enforcement, the first day of Operation Summer Heat resulted in three adult arrests, one juvenile arrest, the recovery of three firearms and the seizure of 85 grams of marijuana.