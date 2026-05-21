South Fork High School senior killed in crash on way to graduation practice

STUART — A South Fork High School senior was killed Thursday morning in a crash near campus while on his way to graduation practice, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Brooks, 18, died in the collision at the intersection of Pratt Whitney Road and Bulldog Way, Sheriff John Budensiek said during a press conference.

Investigators said Brooks was driving toward the school for graduation practice and was expected to walk across the stage later that evening.

According to the sheriff’s office, Brooks reportedly failed to stop at the intersection and rear-ended a green dump truck that was traveling through on a green light. Authorities said Brooks died on impact.

Investigators are still working to determine how fast Brooks was traveling at the time of the crash. Budensiek said investigators believe Brooks may have been distracted, though the nature of the possible distraction remains unknown. Authorities also have not confirmed whether Brooks was wearing a seatbelt.

Budensiek said Brooks’ best friend witnessed the crash and was among the first people to arrive at the scene. Brooks was the only person inside the vehicle.

The sheriff described Brooks as a beloved student and called the circumstances heartbreaking.

“I’m a parent. I have a 17-year-old son. This impacts me,” Budensiek said.

He also urged drivers to stay focused behind the wheel.

“Pay attention when you are driving,” he said.

Budensiek said Brooks’ grandparents remained at the scene throughout the investigation Thursday morning.

In a statement, the Martin County School District said the crash deeply affected the school community.

“We are aware of a serious traffic incident that occurred this morning near South Fork High School,” the district said. “It is heartbreaking to share that the incident resulted in the loss of one of our seniors.”

The district said counseling support would be made available for students and staff and asked the community to be respectful as the situation unfolds.

South Fork High School Principal Jaime Thompson later told families that graduation ceremonies would continue as planned despite the tragedy.

“As we gather this evening, we do so with heavy hearts,” Thompson wrote in a message to families. “The loss of a member of our graduating class is heartbreaking, and our thoughts are with the student’s family, friends, and all who are grieving.”

Thompson said a local pastor would participate in the ceremony to honor Brooks’ memory. She also said Project Graduation had been canceled, though organizers may attempt to reschedule it later.

“This was not an easy decision, but we believe it is important to honor and celebrate the accomplishments of the Class of 2026 while also respectfully acknowledging the profound loss our community has experienced,” Thompson wrote.