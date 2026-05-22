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Indian River deputy hospitalized after crash in Vero Beach

WQCS | By WQCS
Published May 22, 2026 at 5:00 PM EDT
Indian River County Sheriff's deputy patrol vehicle with a highly damaged front end and damaged front passenger side wheel from an accident
Indian River County Sheriff's Office
Indian River County Sheriff's deputy patrol vehicle following the accident

VERO BEACH — An Indian River County sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized after being involved in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Vero Beach, according to authorities.

The crash happened around 7:41 a.m. at the intersection of Oslo Road and 58th Avenue Southwest.

Deputy D. Hoffman radioed that he had been involved in the crash, while several 911 callers also reported the collision, authorities said.

Hoffman was transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert patient and was listed in stable condition, according to officials.

The other driver involved sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection was closed for about an hour following the crash but has since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, though an initial review indicates the deputy was not at fault, authorities said.
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