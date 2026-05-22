Port St. Lucie toddler dies after drowning incident, police say

PORT ST. LUCIE — A 20-month-old child injured in a drowning incident earlier this week in Port St. Lucie has died, according to police.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department said the child died shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday while receiving treatment at Nemours Children’s Hospital.

The drowning incident occurred May 19 in the 3200 block of Southwest Crumpacker Street, police said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the child’s family, loved ones, first responders, medical personnel, and all those impacted by this heartbreaking tragedy,” the department said in a statement.

Police said the investigation remains active.

As summer approaches, the department urged families to take precautions around pools and waterways, including constant supervision of children, secured pools, alarms, self-latching gates and swim lessons.

“Drowning incidents can happen silently and within seconds,” the department said. “We encourage all parents and caregivers to take every possible precaution to help keep their loved ones safe around water.”