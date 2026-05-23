Port St. Lucie couple charged after 8 dogs found in ‘deplorable’ conditions

PORT ST. LUCIE — Two Port St. Lucie residents were arrested after police said eight dogs were found living in severely neglected and unsanitary conditions at a home in the city.

The investigation began April 20 after Port St. Lucie police officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Northwest Biltmore Street following an anonymous tip about the animals’ living conditions.

According to police, investigators discovered eight dogs suffering from severe dehydration, malnutrition, flea infestations, hookworms and prolonged exposure to urine- and feces-covered conditions inside the home. Several of the dogs were significantly underweight and appeared to be in distress.

Police said some of the animals did not have access to clean water and were seen attempting to drink condensation runoff from an air conditioning drain line.

The dogs were removed from the residence and transported to a nearby animal hospital, where veterinary staff determined their conditions were consistent with ongoing neglect and failure to provide proper care, according to investigators.

Following the investigation led by Detective Canedo and animal control officers, 36-year-old Joseph Calafiore and 33-year-old Alexandria Fiorenza were each arrested on eight felony counts of animal cruelty causing death, pain or suffering.

Police said all eight dogs are now receiving medical treatment, food and care.

Authorities urged residents to report suspected animal abuse or neglect to 911.