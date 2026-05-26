How to Keep Your Pets Safe When a Hurricane Hits

With the start of hurricane season just around the corner, most families focus on stocking water, boarding windows, and mapping evacuation routes. But for pet owners, preparation requires a few extra steps — and starting them early could mean the difference between a frightened but safe animal and a lost one.

Shannon Glendinning, Director of Development at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County, says the single most important thing pet owners can do right now has nothing to do with the storm itself.

"The first thing when pets go missing is that they always check to see if the pet has a microchip," Glendinning said. "So that's the easiest one."

If your pet isn't microchipped, she recommends getting it done before hurricane season is in full swing. Most veterinarians offer the procedure at low cost, and St. Lucie County hosts microchip clinics periodically for residents. If your pet is already chipped, Glendinning advises double-checking that the contact information on file is current — correct phone number, active email address.

She also points to a lesser-known tool that uses technology to reunite lost pets with their families: Petco Love Lost, a national database that employs facial recognition to search animal shelter records across the country.

"It's super important that you create a profile before your pet goes missing," Glendinning said. "The moment they go missing, you just update the profile to missing and it automatically is going to start looking for your pet."

The database is integrated with shelter systems nationwide, meaning that if a good Samaritan drops a stray animal off at a shelter in another county — or another state — the system will flag a potential match and send an alert to the owner.

Build Your Go-Bag Before the Storm

Beyond microchipping and digital registries, Glendinning recommends assembling a dedicated pet go-bag well in advance of any approaching storm. The bag should include food, water bowls, litter for cats, treats, and a crate — some hotels and boarding facilities require one. Most importantly, she says, don't forget vaccination records.

"It helps with if you're going to a hotel, sometimes they ask for vaccination records," she said. "So it's easier to have that if it's done in advance versus panicking right before a storm."

The Humane Society of St. Lucie County maintains a list of pet-friendly hotels and boarding facilities on its website, under a page called Hurricane Preparedness. The page also links to St. Lucie County Emergency Alerts and — for those who need a crate on short notice — to the organization's thrift store, where crates are available at reduced prices.

During the Storm: Stay Close

Once a hurricane arrives, Glendinning says the most calming thing you can do for an anxious pet is simply be present.

"I think being there is the most important thing," she said. "They know you and they feel comforted when they're with their family."

For pets that are especially storm-sensitive, she recommends two additional tools: calming treats, which the Humane Society uses at the shelter even during ordinary thunderstorms, and thunder vests — snug-fitting wraps that apply gentle, constant pressure to help reduce anxiety in dogs and cats.

"For dogs or cats that get specifically stressed out during storms, that's always a really helpful thing," Glendinning said. "I even have one for my own dog."

For more information, visit the Humane Society of St. Lucie County's Hurricane Preparedness page at hsslc.org.

