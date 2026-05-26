Wrong-way chase on U.S. 1 ends in fiery Martin County crash, killing driver and injuring four

MARTIN COUNTY — A wrong-way driver fleeing law enforcement on U.S. 1 was killed in a fiery crash near Jonathan Dickinson State Park after striking two civilian vehicles, leaving four others injured, including two young children, authorities said.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said the crash followed a pursuit that began in Riviera Beach after a U.S. Border Patrol agent spotted the driver traveling at high speeds the wrong way on U.S. 1 near Broadway Street.

At about 16 miles south of the crash scene, the Border Patrol agent contacted Juno Beach police as agencies began coordinating efforts to stop the vehicle, Budensiek said. The pursuit continued north through multiple jurisdictions into Martin County.

Budensiek said Jupiter police joined the pursuit from the southern end of their jurisdiction into Martin County. Officers deployed stop sticks, deflating one of the suspect’s tires, and the driver reportedly attempted to run over an officer during the chase.

“Jupiter did a phenomenal job doing exactly what you’d expect a law enforcement agency to do,” Budensiek said. “Putting themselves in harm's way, and trying to stop a bad guy from killing somebody.”

Authorities said the driver continued northbound in the southbound lanes of U.S. 1 before crashing into two civilian vehicles in Martin County. The suspect’s vehicle then veered off the roadway and into the woods, where it burst into flames.

Budensiek said the impact speed was likely well over 100 mph.

“This was a chaotic scene,” he said while describing the destruction caused by the crash. “It kind of highlights the speeds at which our suspect was traveling before they truck our two innocent civilians."

The driver was ejected from the vehicle into the woods. Jupiter police officers attempted CPR before fire rescue personnel arrived, but the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Authorities said a 6-year-old child suffered significant injuries, including internal injuries, and was flown to St. Mary’s Medical Center. A 4-year-old child was transported by ground to the same hospital. Two adults also suffered injuries.

“Considering how bad this crash was, they will survive and hopefully make a full recovery,” Budensiek said. “We’re optimistic at this point.”

A brush fire sparked by the burning vehicle was quickly extinguished, authorities said.

Investigators also reported several minor crashes connected to the pursuit, including clipped mirrors along the route.

Budensiek said investigators removed the vehicle’s tag before the car was destroyed by fire. The registration came back to an older woman in South Florida, but authorities have not identified the driver.

“We have no idea who the suspect is,” Budensiek said, adding that fingerprint analysis yielded no results and investigators have not recovered a driver’s license.

The crash remains under investigation. Jupiter police are conducting an internal review of the pursuit, while the Florida Highway Patrol and the Martin County Sheriff’s Office are coordinating the death investigation.