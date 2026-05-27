Fort Pierce police arrest 18-year-old in attempted murder shooting

FORT PIERCE — An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with a shooting that left another man wounded Sunday night in Fort Pierce, police said.

Fort Pierce police officers heard gunshots around 9:45 p.m. May 24 in the area of North 23rd Street and Avenue E, according to the Fort Pierce Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man lying on a sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he remained in stable condition, police said.

Detectives later identified the suspected shooter as Elijah Robinson, 18.

Police arrested Robinson without incident May 26. He is being held at the St. Lucie County Jail on a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

“Thanks to the swift work of our officers and detectives, and cooperation from community members, we were able to bring this case to a safe resolution,” the department said in a statement.

The investigation remains active, and investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-462-6800 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers.