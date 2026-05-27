St. Lucie County deputies investigate homicide at Fort Pierce tent encampment

FORT PIERCE — Detectives are investigating a homicide after a deceased person was found inside a tent encampment in Fort Pierce, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded around 10:20 a.m. May 25 to the 2600 block of Rolyat Street after receiving reports of a dead individual inside the encampment.

On May 26, authorities said the death was ruled a homicide pending the findings of an autopsy by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Detectives with the agency’s Criminal Investigations Division are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

Residents can expect an increased law enforcement presence near Okeechobee Road and Rolyat Street as detectives and crime scene investigators process evidence and conduct investigative activities, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators are also attempting to locate Zachary Ryan Edwards, 30, who is homeless. Authorities said Edwards was last seen about one week ago in the area of Okeechobee Road and Rolyat Street.

Anyone with information about Edwards’ whereabouts or the investigation is asked to contact 911, Detective Cpl. D. Felix at 772-462-3261 or email CrimeInfo@stluciesheriff.gov

The investigation remains active, according to the sheriff’s office.