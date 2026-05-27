Stuart commission vacancy will remain until August election

STUART — The Stuart City Commission will remain one member short until the August election after commissioners declined to appoint a temporary replacement for former Mayor Christopher Collins.

The vacancy stems from Collins’ resignation last month as he pursues a seat on the Martin County Commission, leaving the board with four members and the possibility of 2-2 deadlock votes over the next several months.

During a recent commission discussion, City Attorney Lee Baggett explained that the city is not required to appoint a replacement because of the limited time remaining in Collins’ term, though commissioners could do so if at least three members agreed.

“You're not required under our code to replace Commissioner Collins due to the number of days left before the next election,” Baggett said. “So it is optional, but you would need to nominate somebody. And at least three of you vote in the affirmative for such a person to finish out the remainder of Commissioner Collins's term until this upcoming election.”

Baggett also suggested the commission appoint a new vice mayor, but Commissioner Laura Giobbi said her priority was restoring a fifth member to the dais.

“I think that between the three of us, we can do this,” Giobbi said. “I think it's more important to put another member on the dais rather than a vice mayor.”

Other commissioners, however, said they were comfortable waiting until voters choose a replacement in August.

Commissioner Eula Clarke acknowledged the challenges of operating with four members but said the commission could still function effectively.

“I know that we say that it's hard to make votes with the four of us up here, but I think that's why we have discourses and that's why we try to gather information and make the best decision on these matters that we have in front of us,” Clarke said.

Commissioner Campbell Rich said residents he has spoken with during campaigning largely support leaving the decision to voters.

“What they're saying is just let the voters decide,” he said.

Giobbi had previously prepared application materials for Deana Peterson as a possible temporary appointee when the commission first discussed the vacancy, though the matter was postponed at that time.

At the latest discussion, Giobbi said she recognized there was not enough support among the commission to move forward with an appointment.

“There's obviously no desire here to do this,” she said. “And I do have an objection to when you said the voters will decide — they're going to decide then anyway. This was a temporary situation. It was not filling the seat permanently, it was to fill the seat until the election.”

One resident who spoke during public comment supported waiting until the election rather than appointing someone for a short-term role.

“If there are no pressing issues in the next month or two that are coming up, it's no big deal to go to two on everything,” he said.

During the discussion, Clarke also suggested the city could revisit its charter in the future to reevaluate how vacancies are handled before the end of a term.