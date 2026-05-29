Indian River County schools to offer free summer meals for children and teens

VERO BEACH — The School District of Indian River County will provide free summer meals for children and teens throughout the county beginning June 3.

The district’s Summer Meals Program will offer breakfasts and lunches through July 29 for anyone 18 and younger at participating schools and community locations, according to the district.

The program is coordinated through the district’s Food and Nutrition Services Department and is intended to provide students continued access to meals while school is out for the summer. No registration is required.

“At SDIRC, supporting students extends far beyond the classroom,” Superintendent Dr. David K. Moore said in a statement. “The Summer Meals Program is one of the many ways we continue serving families during the summer months while ensuring children have access to healthy, nutritious meals in welcoming community spaces.”

Meals will be served Monday through Friday at Dodgertown Elementary School, Fellsmere Academy, Pelican Island Classical Magnet School and Vero Beach Elementary School.

The district said all meal sites will be closed June 19 in observance of Juneteenth and July 3 for Independence Day.

In addition to on-site meal service, the district will also provide weekly drive-thru meal distribution events on Wednesdays in North and South County for students not enrolled in school-based summer programs.

Children participating in the distribution program will receive seven breakfasts and seven lunches.

Distribution locations include Revelation Truth Church, Sonrise Apartments, Sebastian River High School, Whispering Pines and Pathway Church Vero Beach.

The district said meals also will be provided for students participating in summer school programs and district camps throughout the summer.

Families seeking additional information about meal schedules and distribution locations may contact SDIRC Food and Nutrition Services at 772-564-5044.