Martin County League of Women Voters honors Palm City woman with Susan B. Anthony Award

STUART — The League of Women Voters of Martin County has awarded Palm City resident Roberta Scott its Susan B. Anthony Award, recognizing her extensive community service across the Treasure Coast.

The organization presented Scott with its highest honor during a recent luncheon, citing her work in interfaith outreach, homelessness advocacy and support for families affected by Alzheimer’s disease.

Scott serves as outreach coordinator for Unity of Stuart, but her community involvement extends beyond that role. She has worked with Faith in Florida’s steering committee, where she helped bring together people from different backgrounds to focus on issues of justice and human dignity, and helped establish an interfaith group on the Treasure Coast aimed at fostering understanding among spiritual communities.

She also played a lead organizing role in Martin County’s Tent City initiative, supporting efforts to assist people experiencing homelessness.

In addition, Scott has worked with the Alzheimer’s Association and traveled twice to Tallahassee to advocate for programs and resources for individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease and their families.

Her volunteer work also includes advocacy for immigrants and other vulnerable populations, along with years of hospice volunteering.

At the luncheon, League Board Member Rosie Portera said Scott’s contributions reflect a deep commitment to service.

“Roberta is a woman who gives not for a cause, but because service is simply who she is,” Portera said. “She is a quiet, but powerful force for compassion on the Treasure Coast. She has a rare and beautiful gift of pastoral care, showing up for people with warmth, wisdom, deep compassion, listening carefully and responding with both kindness and action.”

The Susan B. Anthony Award is named for the American suffrage leader who served as president of the National Woman Suffrage Association from 1892 to 1900.