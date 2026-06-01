At 17, a Vero Beach Teen Earns a Seat at the Table

VERO BEACH — Most teenagers spend the last day of their junior year of high school celebrating the arrival of summer. Koa Cromer spent his fielding questions about public policy.

Cromer, 17, was recently appointed to the Vero Beach Recreation Commission — a seat he says he hopes will amplify the voices of younger residents in local government.

In an interview conducted on the final day of his school year, he spoke with quiet confidence about parks, pickleball, and his ambitions for a life in public service.

"Recreation is one of the most direct ways local government impacts people on a day-to-day basis," Cromer said, "whether it's through parks, youth athletics, community spaces, or public events. These things shape how connected communities feel."

For Cromer, that connection is personal. Outside of his commission duties and schoolwork, he regularly meets friends for pickleball at South County, plays tennis at Riverside Park, and takes walks at Memorial Island. It's that lived experience of public spaces, he says, that grounds his perspective as a commissioner.

"Quality time and quality spaces are essential to promoting a quality community," he said. "That's a big takeaway from my recent appointment — and truly a lot about myself."

His immediate goals on the commission, he says, are modest and deliberate: listen first, then look for opportunities to improve accessibility, youth engagement, and community participation.

He is particularly focused on ensuring that recreational facilities serve residents of all ages.

"Right now, my main focus is listening and learning," Cromer said. "I want to understand what's working well and where there may be opportunities to improve."

Cromer enters his senior year this fall with an eye on studying political science in college and eventually shaping public policy. He's clear-eyed about how large that ambition sounds — "I know this might sound big," he acknowledged — but he believes local involvement is where that journey begins.

His message to other young people is direct: don't wait.

"You do not have to wait until later in life to contribute to your community," he said. "Local government works best when different perspectives and generations are involved."

Vero Beach, a city of roughly 17,000 residents on Florida's Treasure Coast, has in recent years invested significantly in its parks and recreation infrastructure.

Cromer's appointment reflects a broader interest in expanding civic participation among younger constituents.