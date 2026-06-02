Fort Pierce Breaks Ground on $4M Avenue D Corridor Overhaul

FORT PIERCE — City officials, community members, and project partners gathered earlier this week at 1217 Avenue D as Fort Pierce officially broke ground on a sweeping $4 million road improvement project along one of Lincoln Park's most traveled corridors.

The Avenue D Road Improvement Project, with a total cost of $4,072,873.50, will resurface approximately 1.6 miles of roadway stretching from 29th Street to U.S. 1.

Beyond repaving, the project includes a broad set of upgrades aimed at making the corridor safer and more accessible — among them, reconstructed ADA-compliant ramps, improved sidewalks and driveways, updated signage, enhanced pedestrian crosswalks, and new vehicle detection systems at signalized intersections to improve traffic flow.

Perhaps the most visible addition will be an overhead gateway sign marking the entrance to the historic Lincoln Park neighborhood — a symbolic gesture city leaders say reflects a deeper commitment to the community's future.

This project represents an important investment in the Lincoln Park community city officials said, noting that Avenue D is the first in a broader series of planned improvements in the area.

The project is funded through a combination of sources: $1.5 million in state legislative funding, a $1.5 million contribution from the Fort Pierce Redevelopment Agency (FPRA), and additional support from the Local Infrastructure Surtax.

City leaders framed the groundbreaking as part of a larger wave of reinvestment in Lincoln Park. The ceremony came on the heels of the recent grand opening of the City of Fort Pierce Highwaymen Museum, and officials said work on the Lincoln Park Master Plan — a long-range guide for the neighborhood's redevelopment priorities, infrastructure needs, and community enhancements — is already underway.

Construction is expected to be substantially complete in approximately 180 days, with a projected finish around the end of November 2026, weather and conditions permitting. The overhead gateway sign structure is expected to take somewhat longer to install.

Drivers and residents should expect temporary lane closures and traffic pattern adjustments along the corridor throughout the construction period. The city said it will work with contractors to minimize disruptions and maintain access for residents, businesses, and emergency services.