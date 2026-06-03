Fort Pierce resumes stricter downtown parking enforcement as 2-hour rule takes effect June 1

FORT PIERCE — Fort Pierce has resumed consistent enforcement of its longstanding two-hour downtown parking restrictions, with city officials saying the effort is intended to improve access to businesses and help determine future parking needs.

The enforcement initiative officially began June 1 and follows the hiring of two part-time Parking Enforcement Specialists, allowing the city to more consistently enforce parking regulations that have existed downtown for nearly two decades.

According to city officials, the two-hour parking zones have been in place since about 2008. The restrictions were established after downtown parking meters were removed and are intended to encourage turnover in high-demand parking areas.

City officials said enforcement responsibilities have shifted over the years. Prior to 2017, parking enforcement was handled by the Fort Pierce Police Department. Responsibility later moved primarily to the city's Code Enforcement Division, but staffing limitations led to periods of inconsistent enforcement.

A parking committee formed around 2018 recommended more consistent enforcement of the existing regulations as parking demand increased downtown. While a dedicated parking enforcement position was eventually created, officials said staffing changes and having only one part-time specialist limited coverage for several years.

Until mid-2025, the city operated with one part-time Parking Enforcement Specialist. Hiring was also temporarily paused during a departmental leadership transition in 2025.

Officials said consistent enforcement is designed to encourage drivers who need long-term parking to use parking lots and garages rather than occupying high-demand street parking spaces for extended periods.

The city also plans to use information gathered through enforcement efforts to evaluate future parking needs, including whether additional parking lots or parking garages may be necessary.

The downtown district contains hundreds of parking spaces. A 2022 parking study identified approximately 451 on-street public parking spaces between U.S. Highway 1 and the Indian River Lagoon, from Citrus Avenue north to Seaway Drive. The same study found approximately 1,374 public parking spaces and about 1,101 private parking spaces citywide within the study area.

Under the enforcement program, citations will primarily be issued by Parking Enforcement Specialists assigned to the Code Enforcement Division. Police officers, Community Service Aides, Marine Enforcement Officers and Code Enforcement Officers also have authority to issue citations.

Officials said enforcement personnel will use tablets connected to the city's enforcement software system, which includes date- and time-stamped photographic documentation.

The city currently has four Code Enforcement Officers, one Senior Code Enforcement Officer, two Parking Enforcement Specialists in training and two Marine Enforcement Officers who are or will become certified for parking enforcement duties.

A first parking violation, excluding handicapped parking violations, carries a $50 fine if paid within 30 days. A second violation carries a $100 fine. Additional violations require a mandatory hearing before the city's Special Magistrate.

If citations are not paid or challenged within required deadlines, additional administrative fees, late fees and penalties may be imposed. The Special Magistrate may assess penalties of up to $500.

Handicapped parking violations carry a $250 fine for a first offense, while subsequent offenses require a mandatory hearing.

Officials said vehicles may be immobilized or towed if the registered owner owes $150 or more in delinquent parking citations and related fees. Certain oversized and non-motorized vehicles may also be subject to immobilization or towing.

Parking citation hearings are initially held before a Special Magistrate in the Commission Chambers at Fort Pierce City Hall. Unpaid citations may later be referred to St. Lucie County Circuit Court.

City officials said the additional staffing costs associated with the enforcement program were absorbed within the department's existing budget through vacant positions.

Officials also cited public safety as a factor behind parking enforcement efforts, noting that improperly parked vehicles can obstruct visibility, narrow travel lanes and create hazards for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists. Abandoned or improperly stored vehicles can also become targets for theft, vandalism and other illegal activity.

Revenue generated from parking citations is generally deposited into the city's General Fund and helps offset enforcement, court proceedings, parking maintenance, striping, signage and other parking-related expenses. Funds collected from handicapped parking violations are deposited into a separate account dedicated to accessibility improvements, disability-related initiatives and public awareness programs.

City officials said they have received feedback from residents and business owners both supporting and criticizing the two-hour parking rule. While some individuals have expressed concerns that two hours may not be enough time, business owners have generally supported consistent enforcement because it increases parking availability for customers and visitors.

Routine enforcement will primarily be handled by the Code Enforcement Division, with supplemental assistance from marina staff in waterfront areas and from the Police Department when necessary. Officials said patrol officers are not expected to handle day-to-day parking enforcement.