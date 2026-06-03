Martin County beach wins national restoration award

Martin County - A four-mile stretch of beach along Florida's Treasure Coast has earned national recognition for a decades-long effort to restore and maintain one of the state's most critically eroded shorelines.

The Hudson Island Shore Protection Project — anchored at the St. Lucie–Martin County line and running south to Stuart Beach — has been named the best restored beach in the nation by the American Shore and Beach Preservation Association.

Jessica Garland, Coastal Program Manager for the Martin County Board of County Commissioners, says the project has been a multigenerational undertaking.

"The Hudson Island Shore Protection Project was originally constructed in 1995," Garland said, "and it was created to stabilize a critically eroded section of shoreline. Our dunes have strengthened. They have not only gotten wider, but they've gotten taller over the last 30 years, which produces a more resilient beach."

Now in its seventh nourishment cycle, the project recently wrapped up its latest phase. Workers placed roughly 400,000 cubic yards of sand, beginning in early April and finishing May 2nd.

The results are immediately visible to visitors: a beach that was once severely eroded — with barely any space between the dune line and the water — is now wide and expansive.

"The beach prior to the project, it was severely eroded.

"It was a short walk from the dune to the water," Garland explained. "And now it is wide. There's plenty of room to have recreation with your family and friends out there."

The environmental benefits have been equally striking. Garland's team has documented significant growth in sea turtle nesting activity along the restored coastline.

"Last year, we had 22,000 nests in Martin County alone — that's roughly 1,000 nests per mile of beach," she said. In addition to sea turtles, the project has enhanced habitat for shorebirds, mole crabs, and other wildlife.

