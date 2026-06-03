New Stuart marina proposed with 158 slips, restaurant and riverfront boardwalk

STUART — A proposed marina development along Northwest Dixie Highway near the old Roosevelt Bridge is moving forward, bringing plans for a 158-slip marina, waterfront restaurant and new public access features to the area.

The project, known as Capri Harbor Stuart, is planned for a nearly 7-acre site and includes a marina, ship store and a restaurant.

Michelle Arbuzow, a planner with the City of Stuart, outlined the proposal during a recent city meeting.

“The application requests a proposal to construct a 158-boat-slip marina, along with a two-story restaurant to seat 275. The ship's store and marina will be located on the ground floor,” Arbuzow said.

According to city officials, the project is designed to balance development with open space on the waterfront property.

“The total site area is 156,876 square feet. The impervious surface coverage is 46%, with open space of 54%,” Arbuzow said.

Plans call for 141 parking spaces, including ADA-compliant spaces, with dedicated parking areas for the marina's various uses.

A traffic study submitted as part of the application projected additional vehicle trips during peak commuting hours.

“A traffic impact study was provided and approved. It is anticipated that the proposed trip generation potential for the site is as follows. 141, that's 76 entering and 65 exiting in the AM peak hour trips, and 162, 97 entering and 65 exiting in the PM peak hour trips,” Arbuzow said.

The development would also include public amenities intended to connect the site with downtown Stuart. Plans call for an elevated boardwalk for pedestrian access, shaded seating and dining areas, and an art installation near the vehicle drop-off area.

City documents indicate the project is expected to create about 20 jobs across the marina, boat club, restaurant and ship store.

The architectural style of the proposed buildings drew discussion from some residents during the review process.

Development Director Jodi Kugler said concerns centered on how the design compares with more traditional downtown buildings.

“One of their concerns was it is more of a modern looking building as opposed to our typical traditional buildings within downtown. But it does meet all the arches and the Vista requirements that is per the code,” Kugler said.

Under changes to city ordinances, certain projects can proceed administratively without action by a city board. City officials said the marina project still must comply with local development regulations and obtain required state and federal permits before construction can begin.