Okeechobee County Fire Rescue names Jimmy Meyer deputy fire chief

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee County Fire Rescue has appointed Jimmy Meyer as its new deputy fire chief, the department announced.

Meyer brings more than three decades of fire service experience to the position. Before joining Okeechobee County Fire Rescue, he served with the St. Lucie County Fire District, where he retired as a battalion commander after a 30-year career.

According to the department, Meyer has experience in emergency operations, personnel management, training and strategic planning.

As deputy fire chief, Meyer will assist in overseeing department operations, training, emergency response readiness and strategic initiatives.

“We are excited to welcome Deputy Chief Meyer to the Okeechobee County Fire Rescue family,” Public Safety Director and Fire Chief Justin Hazellief said in a statement. “His decades of experience, proven leadership, and dedication to the fire service make him an outstanding addition to our team. Chief Meyer brings a wealth of knowledge that will help strengthen our organization, support our firefighters, and ensure we continue providing the highest level of service to the citizens of Okeechobee County.”

Meyer said he looks forward to serving in his new role.

“I am honored to join Okeechobee County Fire Rescue and look forward to serving alongside the dedicated men and women of this department,” Meyer said. “I am excited for the opportunity to contribute to the organization's continued success and to help ensure the highest level of service for the community.”

Okeechobee County Fire Rescue provides fire suppression, emergency medical services, rescue operations, fire prevention and public education programs throughout Okeechobee County.