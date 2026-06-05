Fort Pierce woman accused of stealing $60,000 from bingo hall, sheriff’s office says

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A Fort Pierce woman has been arrested on theft charges after a St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office investigation found she allegedly stole more than $60,000 from her employer over several months.

Deputies began investigating June 3 after responding to Happy Days Bingo, located at 8441 S. U.S. Highway 1, regarding a reported theft, according to the sheriff’s office.

A representative of the business told deputies that an employee, identified as Amber Nicole Brunt, 38, had allegedly been taking cash from the business during her work shifts.

An internal review by management identified approximately $9,200 in documented thefts during 10 of Brunt’s shifts, investigators said. A broader examination of financial records, documented cash shortages and other evidence indicated the business may have lost about $60,000 over a six-month period.

Because of the scope and complexity of the case, the investigation was assigned to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.

Following what the agency described as a comprehensive investigation, Detective Cpl. Redler developed probable cause to arrest Brunt, according to the sheriff’s office.

Brunt was arrested June 5 and charged with grand theft of $20,000 or more but less than $100,000, and grand theft of $750 to less than $5,000.

She was transported to the St. Lucie County Jail, where she remained incarcerated at the time the sheriff’s office issued its statement.

Court records were not immediately available to indicate whether Brunt had obtained legal representation.

As with all criminal cases, the charges are allegations, and Brunt is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.