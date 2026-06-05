Police investigate targeted incident involving pork products outside Port St. Lucie grocery store

PORT ST. LUCIE — Port St. Lucie police are investigating what they describe as a targeted incident involving food products outside a grocery store that specializes in Middle Eastern foods.

According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, the incident occurred May 30 at about 1:40 p.m. outside a grocery store in the 1000 block of SE Port St. Lucie Blvd.

Initial findings indicate the act was not random, police said. Surveillance video shows an unidentified woman deliberately placing what appeared to be pork-based food products along the front sidewalk of the business.

Detectives with the department’s Criminal Investigative Division are working to identify and locate the suspect.

Police said the business owners and neighboring establishments are cooperating with the investigation.

The case remains under active review, and investigators are processing available video footage and physical evidence. Because the investigation is ongoing, police said reports and specific evidentiary details are not being released.

The department said it takes seriously acts intended to disrupt, harass or target local businesses.

No arrests had been announced as of the department’s statement.