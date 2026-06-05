Stuart delays decision on baseball field referendum as officials seek more information

STUART — Stuart city commissioners have once again postponed a decision on a proposed referendum that would add protections to city-owned baseball fields, opting to gather additional information before deciding whether to place the measure before voters.

The proposal centers on the city’s two ballfield properties, Guy Davis and Sailfish Ball Fields. A previous vote on advancing the referendum ended in a 2-2 deadlock, leaving the measure stalled.

Commissioner Laura Giobbi, who supported moving the referendum forward, said the discussion involves decisions that could otherwise be made by a simple majority of the commission.

“Up until 1980, there was protection for these ball fields, which no longer exists today. And I think that's important for everyone to know that, that basically a majority of commissioners could choose to sell that ball field, or they can choose to lease it for 50 or 60 years to someone,” Giobbi said. “And I agree with the mayor, that's something that the residents, the constituents in the city should decide, not whoever's on the commission at that period of time.”

Giobbi had initially hoped to place the measure on the August ballot. With that deadline now passed, she said she would support a November referendum if commissioners have sufficient information to evaluate the proposal.

Before bringing the item back for formal consideration, Giobbi said she wants commissioners to review the available data and discuss the issue more thoroughly.

“What I would like to do is before we get to a first reading, which then gets shot down, I'd like to be able to discuss it. Let's have all the information in front of us and move forward from there and be able to add it to maybe the next agenda after that. But I'd like to have everything available when we do the deliberation and discussion,” she said.

City Manager Michael Giardino told commissioners that staff expects to have the requested information prepared by the end of July.

According to Giardino, the presentation will focus on factual details about the properties and how they are used.

“We will stick to the facts. We will stick to the numbers, utilization of ball fields, who is utilizing, et cetera, how these things are scheduled, those kinds of things, and then let others determine what the pros and cons are,” he said.

Commissioner Campbell Rich, who voted against advancing the referendum at the earlier meeting, said he was willing to proceed with the revised timeline provided certain planning considerations are included.

“As long as we agree that in the DND, it will include any obligations we have to comply with the comp plan,” Rich said.

If commissioners ultimately approve the referendum for voter consideration, the measure would likely need to be submitted to the Supervisor of Elections by September in order to appear on the November ballot.