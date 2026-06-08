Indiantown brush fire reaches 99% containment after burning 125 acres

INDIANTOWN — A brush fire near Southwest Warfield Boulevard in Indiantown that prompted a response from multiple agencies has reached 99% containment after burning 125 acres, according to Martin County Fire Rescue.

Martin County Fire Rescue said its units have cleared the scene. The Florida Forest Service will continue monitoring the area overnight and into the following day.

The fire occurred near the 2600 block of Southwest Warfield Boulevard. Initial reports indicated the blaze rekindled from a 40-acre fire that burned the previous day.

Officials said shifting winds and thick brush likely contributed to the fire's rapid spread. Earlier in the response, the fire was estimated at 120 acres.

The Florida Forest Service and the Martin County Sheriff's Office assisted with containment efforts.

During the incident, Martin County Fire Rescue and the Florida Forest Service worked to protect two structures from the flames. Officials said there was no broader threat to the public, though residents in the area were advised to expect smoky conditions.

No injuries or structural damage were reported in the information released by authorities.