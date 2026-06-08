Sebastian expands borders with 382 acre annexation for 900 home community

SEBASTIAN — The Sebastian City Council unanimously approved moving forward with the annexation of 382 acres at the southeast corner of 69th Street and 82nd Avenue, a project that could eventually add up to 900 single-family homes to the city.

According to city documents, the proposed community is designed for residents age 55 and older and emphasizes open space, lakes and other amenities.

A staff review found the development would provide an estimated $2.5 million annual benefit to the city through ad valorem and non-ad valorem taxes and fees. The review also concluded the project meets transportation and utility requirements.

The proposal drew discussion about how future growth should be managed and what form new development should take.

Resident Richard Gilmore said he hopes Sebastian can continue expanding without losing the characteristics that residents value.

"I would love to see Sebastian grow the same way that we are right now, having the same type of open grid type pattern so that it's not a bunch of gated communities," he said. "As long as we keep our DNA the same, then Sebastian can grow and still have the same down-home feel."

Council members, however, argued the annexation could influence development patterns beyond the immediate project area.

Councilman Ed Dodd said recent annexations may help encourage future mixed-use development in nearby land.

"The last two annexations we've done, one on one side and one on the other, actually lend themselves to an enticement to have whoever develops that 2,000 acres do more in the form of town center based commercial," he said.

Councilman Christopher Nunn said bringing the property into the city would allow Sebastian to play a larger role in guiding future development decisions.

"The fear-mongering has been just crazy lately. We're doing this to control our city, to control our growth," he said.

Once completed, the development is expected to house about 1,400 residents.