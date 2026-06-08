Town of Jupiter gets ready for its very first fire department, targets Oct. 1 start

JUPITER — Jupiter took a major step toward establishing its first municipal fire department June 2 as Fire Chief Darrel Donatto introduced the agency's founding personnel and outlined preparations for an Oct. 1 launch date.

Speaking before town officials, Donatto described the creation of Jupiter Fire Rescue as the result of a broad effort across municipal departments.

"I am incredibly honored to present to you tonight the Jupiter Fire Rescue Department. This has been a master class in municipal teamwork," he said. "The entire team here at the town of Jupiter truly went above and beyond to get us to this historic moment."

Donatto introduced the department's 91 founding members, including 33 firefighter-paramedics and 22 firefighter-EMTs.

He said the department's initial workforce will play a key role in establishing the organization's identity and service standards.

"These men and women are our founding members. They are the ones who will shape and deliver the highest standard of fire and emergency medical services to this town," he said.

The personnel were recently sworn in during a ceremony at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre and are now entering a monthslong training period before the department begins operations.

According to Donatto, the training process will focus on building cohesion among crews and preparing them to work under a shared approach to service.

"The next four months of training will be very intentional. They will train together as teams, developing a unified operational culture that will demonstrate what it means to serve the Jupiter way," he said.

The town also recently opened Fire Station 10, one of several milestones reached as the department continues its buildout.

Donatto said the station is ready to begin housing personnel and equipment.

"We've loaded the furnishings and essential equipment. We have our temporary certificate of occupancy and we are fully prepared for our personnel to occupy the stations," he said.

Equipment deliveries are also progressing. Donatto said several vehicles have already arrived, with additional apparatus expected in the coming months.

"Pleased to report that we've received our battalion chief vehicles and our first three fire engines all here in Jupiter. So our frontline ambulances all expected to arrive before the end of this month and our ladder truck is scheduled for delivery in July," he said.

To support the transition, the Town Council approved updates to local code governing fire prevention and inspection services.

Donatto said the changes will allow the department to assume responsibilities currently handled under existing arrangements while maintaining compliance with state requirements.

"This guarantees that we maintain strict continuity in our fire prevention services and we remain perfectly aligned with state standards. Ultimately, this framework must be in place so that on Oct. 1, all fire protection plan review and life safety inspections within the town will seamlessly transition to our department," he said.

As the department moves toward its operational launch, Donatto thanked town staff and residents for supporting the effort.

"These are incredibly exciting times. Very soon, Jupiter Fire Rescue will begin providing full fire and emergency medical services to the community. All who serve here in the town of Jupiter are successfully delivering this financially responsible solution on budget and on schedule and we look forward to serving and earning the trust of the community," he said.