Fertilizer ban in effect across the Treasure Coast until Sept. 30

TREASURE COAST — Residents in Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin counties are being reminded to check the contents of their lawn fertilizers after a seasonal fertilizer ban took effect June 1 and will remain in place through Sept. 30.

The annual restrictions coincide with the region’s rainy season, when runoff from yards is more likely to reach canals, rivers and other waterways.

Jordan Skaggs, environmental outreach coordinator for St. Lucie County, said fertilizers containing nitrogen and phosphorus can be carried into water bodies during periods of heavy rainfall.

“When they have fertilizers containing nitrogen and phosphorus, they're more likely to enter our water bodies during the rainy season. And once these nutrients enter water bodies, they can actually fuel algae growth,” Skaggs said.

According to Skaggs, excess nutrients can contribute to harmful algal blooms that affect both the environment and local communities.

“When these algal blooms reach certain densities, they can produce toxins, which obviously can have big-time impacts on human health. It can have impacts on wildlife health and ecosystem health, and it also can be problematic for the economy. It can limit recreation opportunities and commercial fishing opportunities,” he said.

Skaggs said the restrictions are especially important in the Treasure Coast because of the region’s soil characteristics.

“The soils in our area are sandy and really permeable, so that allows nitrogen, the other nutrient that we're worried about, to leach out,” he said. “Most soils in our area are already naturally high in phosphorus, so having that component of the fertilizer isn't bringing a whole lot of it.”

During the blackout period, any fertilizer applications may use only fertilizers containing at least 50% slow-release nitrogen and no phosphorus, unless a soil test shows a phosphorus deficiency.

The regulations also require residents to prevent grass clippings and leaves from being swept or washed into storm drains or nearby waterways.

Beyond complying with the seasonal restrictions, Skaggs said residents can learn more about local water issues through the county’s Water Champions program.

The program is designed to give participants a broader understanding of water management and environmental challenges in the region.

“It's really geared towards teaching folks about our local water issues and the complex role water plays in our environment,” Skaggs said. “It allows them to participate in various talks with professionals and community members and also go on a few field trips where they can see water-relevant infrastructure or ongoing projects.”