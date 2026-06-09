Fort Pierce commission votes not to renew city attorney’s contract

FORT PIERCE — The Fort Pierce City Commission voted 3-2 on June 8 not to renew City Attorney Sarah Hedges’ contract, setting the stage for her departure from the city while leaving the details of her exit unresolved.

Hedges had been scheduled for a routine performance review during the meeting. However, the discussion shifted after she submitted a resignation proposal that would have allowed her to remain in the position through Dec. 31.

Commissioner Curtis Johnson opposed that proposal and instead made a motion not to renew Hedges’ contract.

“I have concerns with that particular timetable and frame, so I will not be in support of the motion that's on the floor,” Johnson said.

The reasons behind the commission’s decision have not been fully explained publicly, though the other issues with the attorney has been discussed at several recent meetings.

Hedges was named in a notice of intent to sue the city related to actions taken against Finance Director Jonah Morris.

Morris was temporarily suspended after a garnishment order related to a personal debt. Questions were later raised about whether the suspension complied with consumer protection laws that prohibit employees from being discharged because of a garnishment for a single debt.

The notice alleges that Hedges conducted an invasive investigation into Morris and damaged her reputation after financial information became part of the public record.

Demands of the letter included appropriate action against Hedges for her alleged conduct, including termination.

Commissioners have also previously alleged that Hedges prevented the city manager from seeking outside legal counsel on the matter without her involvement.

Morris has since returned to work and remains the city’s finance director. Despite those circumstances, a majority of commissioners have repeatedly said the situation was not a factor in their decision regarding Hedges’ contract.

Commissioner Michael Broderick, who supported retaining Hedges, argued that the discussion had moved beyond the issues initially raised by the commission.

“Continuing this witch hunt and trying to destroy her reputation in the legal community simply is counterproductive to what we're supposed to be doing here, and why we're doing this to one of our employees is beyond me,” Broderick said. “The original discussion was problems and overlap in the charter. Then all of a sudden there's twisted around to the job performance of the city attorney.”

Commissioner Chris Dzadovsky said his concerns centered on the structure of the city attorney’s contract and how renewals are handled under the city charter.

“My position has been that from day one, not talking about any work performance was never in my positions, never stated,” Dzadovsky said. “At the end of the day, I will not be supporting this for those reasons, and I believe it's important that the city commission had the leeway to work through the next 90 days going forward.”

Mayor Linda Hudson urged commissioners to accept Hedges’ resignation proposal, arguing that it would provide continuity during the transition.

“Ms. Hedges has been here five years. She knows a lot about the city, and from my point of view, we need her expertise and her gracious author to resign and to give that expertise,” Hudson said. “I know that she's an honorable person. I have been totally satisfied with her performance.”

The commission ultimately rejected the resignation proposal, meaning the terms outlined in it will not take effect.

Assistant City Attorney Caroline Valentin said city staff will continue discussions regarding a possible separation agreement.

“There is still the opportunity that, given the discussion that was made today, an agreement regarding separation could be reached with the city attorney and presented to the city commission at a later date prior to the expiration of the contract in September,” Valentin said.

Hedges’ current contract is set to expire Sept. 11. Whether she remains with the city beyond that date or departs earlier could depend on any future separation agreement brought before the commission.