Fort Pierce man arrested in connection with Spanish Lakes burglary investigation

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — A Fort Pierce man was arrested after deputies investigating a series of residential burglaries in the Spanish Lakes communities linked him to the burglary of a vacant home, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

Vincent Cutrone, 46, of Fort Pierce, was arrested June 8 and charged with burglary of an unoccupied dwelling following an investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

According to the agency, deputies with the Patrol Operations Bureau were conducting directed patrols in the Spanish Country Club community after several recent residential burglaries had been reported. At about 1:43 a.m., Lt. Register observed a suspicious vehicle stopped in the roadway and conducted a traffic stop.

Deputies identified the driver as Cutrone and observed a large television in the vehicle's back seat, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Investigators assigned to the Night 2 shift later determined that a burglary had occurred at a nearby residence in the area where the vehicle had been seen. Cutrone was transported to the Criminal Investigations Division for further questioning.

Following the investigation, Detective Cpl. Drawdy established probable cause to charge Cutrone with burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, the Sheriff's Office said.

“This arrest is the result of the outstanding collaboration between our Patrol Operations Bureau, Crime Analysts, and Criminal Investigations Division,” Sheriff Richard Del Toro said in a statement. “Through the systematic analysis of burglary patterns and crime trends, our team was able to identify areas of concern, strategically deploy resources, and focus enforcement efforts in the affected community. This coordinated approach led directly to the identification and arrest of a suspect. We remain committed to using every available resource to protect our residents and hold offenders accountable.”

Detectives have linked Cutrone to multiple burglaries in the area, according to the Sheriff's Office, and the investigation remains ongoing. Authorities said additional information and potential charges could be forthcoming as investigators continue reviewing evidence.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at (772) 462-3230.