Port St. Lucie to temporarily switch water disinfection process in July

PORT ST. LUCIE — The City of Port St. Lucie will temporarily modify its water disinfection process from July 6 through July 17 as part of an annual effort to maintain water quality and comply with federal and state regulations.

The process, known as a free chlorine conversion, involves removing ammonia from the treatment process and disinfecting water using chlorine alone. The city's water system normally uses chloramine, a combination of chlorine and ammonia, for disinfection.

According to the city, the temporary change is a standard practice recommended by the American Water Works Association to help maintain water quality throughout the system.

During the two-week period, customers may notice a slight chlorine taste, changes in odor or temporary discoloration of their water.

To help move fresh water through the city's more than 1,400-mile water distribution system, crews will flush fire hydrants throughout the conversion period. The city said hydrant flushing may cause tap water to become temporarily cloudy or discolored, though those conditions should last only a few hours.

City officials said any changes in water color, odor or taste will be temporary and are not expected to cause adverse health effects. Residents may continue drinking the water during the conversion.

The city advised individuals receiving kidney dialysis to consult their physician for specific instructions. Owners of tropical fish or other aquatic animals are encouraged to consult a tropical fish store before adding tap water to aquariums during the conversion period.

For residents who are sensitive to the taste of chlorine, the city recommends storing drinking water in an open container in the refrigerator for several hours, allowing the chlorine taste to dissipate.

Customers with questions or concerns may contact the Port St. Lucie Utility Systems Department.