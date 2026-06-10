How to Prepare and Recover When a Hurricane Hits

With hurricane season underway, a St. Lucie County disaster recovery expert says preparation before a storm is just as critical as the response after one.

Eric Blomquist is the Director of the St. Lucie Disaster Recovery Coalition (SLDRC), a nonprofit organization that coordinates long-term recovery efforts for residents following major disasters.

He says one of the most overlooked steps in storm preparation is gathering and protecting important documents before a disaster strikes.

"You need copies of your license, copies of your insurance documents, copies of any deeds you may have," he said. "You need to put it someplace safe and preferably in a waterproof container."

He offered an unusual but practical tip: store critical documents inside your dishwasher.

"Dishwashers are designed to keep the water inside, therefore water from the outside can't get in," he said.

Blomquist also recommends using your phone to create a digital record of your home and belongings — videotaping furniture, electronics, and valuables along with their serial numbers — to help support insurance claims later.

When damage does occur, Blomquist says the single biggest mistake people make is throwing things away before they've been documented.

"You have to document, document, document," he said. "If there's damage to your home, document it, take videos of it. We all have camera phones now."

He also urges residents not to delay contacting their insurance company or filing for FEMA assistance — and to appeal if FEMA initially denies a claim.

"Very often there may be a technicality in the FEMA form and they just reject you out of hand," Blomquist said. "If you get a FEMA rejection, there is an appeals process. Find out what it is that they're missing and work to get that settlement that you're entitled to."

Storm damage often brings an influx of contractors, and Blomquist warns residents to take their time before handing over any money.

"When you're hiring contractors, don't just take Aunt Susie's friend," he said. "You want people who are licensed and insured."

He advises against paying contractors in full upfront. Instead, give a deposit and arrange a payment schedule tied to completed work.

"Never pay a contractor in full before he starts the job," Blomquist said. "Give him a deposit and then arrange a payment plan so that when he completes the job, to your satisfaction, you will then do the final payment."

Emergency response addresses immediate needs like shelter and food, but Blomquist says recovery from a major storm can stretch on for years — especially for vulnerable residents without insurance.

"We basically come in after the TV cameras are gone and the lights are dim, and we help people with the long-term aspects of recovery," he said.

He described a recent case: a man living in a manufactured home who has had tarps covering his roof since Hurricane Milton struck in 2024.

"He has one room that doesn't even have a roof," Blomquist said. "We're getting him enrolled in a program from Volunteer Florida where they're going to actually replace his home."

Blomquist says the first call after a storm — once you've confirmed your family is safe — should be to your insurance company. From there, start the FEMA process if needed, and reach out to organizations like the SLDRC for help navigating available programs.

He also recommends dialing 2-1-1, a statewide helpline that connects callers with local services, and visiting the SLDRC's website at sldrc.org for disaster preparedness information and referrals.

Other organizations that offer assistance in St. Lucie County include Habitat for Humanity, Rebuild Florida, Catholic Charities, Endeavors, the American Red Cross, Volunteer Florida, and Florida Rural Legal Aid — which provides many services at no cost.

Blomquist says the business community also has a stake in how quickly a region bounces back.

"This is an economic issue," he said. "This affects people's ability to work. It affects people's ability to raise their children. It affects our housing values and markets. When we all work together on this, our communities recover faster and our economy stabilizes."

His advice for residents feeling overwhelmed by the enormity of storm preparation: take it one step at a time.

"Set short-term goals,” he said. This week, I'm going to put everything together, all my records. Don't let it overwhelm you."

The St. Lucie Disaster Recovery Coalition can be reached at sldrc.org. For local emergency preparedness information, visit the St. Lucie County Emergency Management website.