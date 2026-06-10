New anchoring restrictions take effect in St. Lucie County waterways

FORT PIERCE — New anchoring limitations took effect June 1 in portions of St. Lucie County's waterways, marking the start of regulations intended to address long-term vessel anchoring and reduce the number of abandoned boats in the area.

The St. Lucie County Commission approved an ordinance creating two Anchoring Limitation Areas, or ALAs, within the Fort Pierce Inlet, where officials say vessels have historically remained anchored for extended periods.

Under the new rules, boaters may anchor within the designated areas for up to 45 days. After that period, they must move their vessel at least one nautical mile away for 24 hours before returning.

"The Board of County Commissioners approved an ordinance to establish two of those within the Fort Pierce Inlet, where historically we've seen a lot of vessels anchor," Port Director Joshua Revord said. "And the new provision requires that after 45 days of being in one of those anchoring limitation areas, the patron has to move one nautical mile for 24 hours in order to come back into that area."

County officials say the regulations are designed in part to address vessels that are left unattended and eventually become derelict.

Revord said the county has shifted its approach from responding to vessel problems after they occur to identifying potential issues before boats become hazards.

"In the last year and a half, we've removed 25 vessels and we continue to identify new vessels for potential removal," Revord said. "At that point in time, we were more in a reactive state dealing with vessels that have sunk based on calls from residents. We've now changed that prescription to be more proactive. So we're working hand in hand with law enforcement, our team and the city's team to identify at-risk vessels."

Although violations can result in penalties, county officials say compliance and prevention remain the primary objectives.

Revord said the focus is on encouraging responsible vessel ownership and reducing risks to navigation.

"We're not hoping to fine people. We're hoping that people come into compliance and ultimately those folks that have vessels that aren't seaworthy take care of them and do not place them indefinitely within the major throat of the Fort Pierce Inlet," he said. "So we're hoping to just abate any of those navigational hazards that are associated with untended vessels."

Officials also view the new rules as an opportunity to increase awareness of existing environmental requirements and boating resources.

Revord said increased interaction among boaters, county staff and neighboring vessel owners could help reinforce responsible practices on local waterways.

"I think the day-to-day regiment of just knowing our neighbors and getting out in the water is going to allow for us to understand what people are up to and to encourage them to fall within the environmental regulations that are currently on the books," he said.

The anchoring limitation areas are located within the Indian River Lagoon between the Port of Fort Pierce and the U.S. Coast Guard Station near Wesley's Island, as well as along the South Beach Causeway and Fort Pierce Inlet State Park.

County officials also said increased communication with boaters is expected to improve awareness of pump-out services available throughout St. Lucie County.