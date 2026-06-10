Scams Are Evolving — And Everyone Is a Target

Scammers are no longer focusing solely on older adults. Today, criminals are targeting people of all ages and backgrounds, according to Captain Andrew Bolonka of the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

"We have seen a significant uptick in scams," Bolonka says. "It's not the traditional grandma, grandpa that we have to worry about from the sweepstakes scams. Now you're seeing it across all walks of life, all age brackets, all categories of individuals in communities and across the country."

Bolonka said the variety of scams continues to grow, from fake arrest warrants and employment schemes to sophisticated financial fraud and card-skimming operations at gas stations.

"You're only limited by your imagination, the type of scams that we're seeing," he said.

While the methods may vary, Bolonka said nearly all scams rely on the same tactics: fear and urgency.

"Every scam operates the same," he said. "They need fear. They need urgency. They need you to react."

According to Bolonka, one of the most common mistakes victims make is responding immediately to alarming messages without verifying the information.

"People need to stop and they need to verify what they're hearing or what they're reading or what they're seeing," he said. "Don't just react."

He pointed to a growing number of scams in which criminals impersonate law enforcement officers, claiming a victim has an outstanding warrant or missed jury duty. The scammers then demand payment through cryptocurrency kiosks, gift cards or money-transfer apps.

"The sheriff's office or any law enforcement agency is not going to call you and say you have a warrant for your arrest and need to deposit money in an ATM," Bolonka said. "We're not going to ask for gift cards. We're not going to ask you to do transfers over Zelle."

Bolonka also warned consumers to be cautious of emails and text messages that appear to come from trusted companies, including financial institutions and online payment services.

One common example involves messages claiming a PayPal account has been compromised and directing customers to call a phone number provided in the email.

"The goal is for the scammer to have the victim actually call the number that's in the email," Bolonka said. "You have to go to the actual apps, go to the website and use the official phone number."

His advice is simple: Never click links or call phone numbers included in suspicious emails or text messages.

"Don't click on the links because it's going to open up a door that you don't want to walk through," he said.

To help combat the problem, the Martin County Sheriff's Office has launched a public-awareness campaign using social media and partnerships with local news organizations.

The initiative includes weekly educational videos and graphics designed to help residents recognize common scams and understand how they work.

Bolonka hopes increased awareness will prevent more people from becoming victims.

"At the end of it all, every scam operates the same," he said. "They need fear. They need urgency. They need you to react."