Second arrest made in Fort Pierce tent encampment homicide investigation

FORT PIERCE — A second person has been arrested in connection with the homicide of a 63-year-old man whose body was discovered inside a tent encampment in Fort Pierce last month, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation began May 25 after deputies responded to the 2600 block of Rolyat Street and found Carl Leonard Smith deceased inside a tent encampment.

On May 26, the Medical Examiner's Office ruled Smith's death a homicide.

Detectives with the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division identified Zachary Ryan Edwards, 30, as the primary suspect after conducting witness interviews, reviewing surveillance footage and analyzing evidence, according to investigators. Edwards was arrested May 29 and charged with first-degree murder and fraudulent misuse of an EBT card.

As the investigation continued, detectives conducted additional interviews and reviewed more surveillance footage and physical evidence. Investigators subsequently developed probable cause to arrest Christina Rose Miller, 46, a homeless resident of Fort Pierce, for her alleged involvement in the case, the Sheriff's Office said.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force located and detained Miller without incident in Stuart at about 8:30 a.m. June 9, authorities said.

Miller was charged with accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence. She is being held in the St. Lucie County Jail.

"The arrest of a second individual in this case reflects the dedication and relentless work of our investigators and law enforcement partners," Sheriff Richard Del Toro said in a statement. "I commend the members of our Criminal Investigations Division for their continued efforts and extend my sincere appreciation to the U.S. Marshals Task Force for their assistance in locating and apprehending Miller. Our thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of Carl Smith, and we will continue pursuing justice on their behalf."

The investigation remains ongoing.