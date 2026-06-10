Stuart commissioners advance backyard chicken proposal, environmental concerns remain

STUART — Stuart homeowners moved a step closer to being allowed to keep backyard chickens after city commissioners advanced a proposal that would permit residents to have up to four hens on their property.

The proposal marks the third time city officials have discussed the issue as it moves through the city's review process.

According to city staff, the ordinance is intended to respond to growing interest in local food production and self-sufficiency among residents.

"The city commission recognizes a growing trend towards sustainable living practices, including the desire to incorporate fresher locally sourced products into daily diets," Development Director Jodi Kugler said. "Additionally, there is an increasing interest in providing residents with opportunities to engage in a small-scale backyard food production."

Changes made during previous reviews include allowing hedges instead of fences, reducing the required fence height to 5 feet and permitting chicken coops up to 7 feet tall.

The proposal has attracted support from residents who say backyard chickens offer benefits beyond simply producing eggs.

One resident told commissioners the practice can help people become more engaged with the food they consume while remaining manageable for homeowners.

"It allows for people to connect with their food, to have a sense of sustenance and also achievement in raising these animals. And the concerns that most folks have are not much different than concerns you might have with managing your own pets," the resident said.

The resident also argued that the annual permit fee, which has not yet been determined, could generate revenue for the city.

Not all commissioners supported the proposal. Commissioner Campbell Rich raised concerns about whether the ordinance aligns with the city's comprehensive plan, particularly regarding potential impacts on water quality.

Rich said the proposal lacks provisions addressing properties near waterways and questioned whether adequate safeguards are in place.

"No activity shall be permitted which would adversely affect the quantity or quality of recharge entering the city's aquifers or within the city's watershed basins. We simply cannot do this according to the comp plan," Rich said. "There is no survey of water bodies in this ordinance. There's no survey of homes that may potentially be too close to those water bodies and should be excluded. If you look at Fraser Creek and Poppleton Creeks, there are homes all along that."

While city officials noted that many chicken owners compost waste for use in gardens, environmental considerations remained a significant topic of discussion.

City environmental attorney Ruth Holmes said the concerns warrant further examination before a final decision is made.

"The City of Stuart is also a stakeholder in the Basin Management Action Plan, right? And we don't want something like this to affect our very good score right now," Holmes said. "Maybe if we do a bang up job and have some really good requirements that really aren't intended to burden the homeowner, but what they're intended to do is make sure that the property owner's actions don't have unintended consequences."

Mayor Sean Reed expressed support for the proposal, saying homeowners should have flexibility in how they use their property. He also suggested the city could consider allowing more than four chickens.

"I think for homeowners, they have a backyard. They should be able to use it how they feel necessary," Reed said. "I read where six maximum was better, I guess, for the chickens. That'd be a nice number to hit then too."

Commissioners did not take final action on the ordinance. Staff is expected to return at the June 22 meeting with additional information addressing environmental concerns raised during the discussion.

"So hopefully all of our concerns will be addressed at the second reading. And like I stated, if there's any more concerns, we can always move it to another reading and hopefully we can get everything addressed," Reed said.