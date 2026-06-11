Fort Pierce man charged after armed burglary, battery in Indian River Estates

FORT PIERCE — A 19-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after deputies say he entered a home in Fort Pierce, battered a woman and fled the area, prompting a search involving K-9 and drone units.

Deputies with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office responded at approximately 5:45 a.m. June 10 to a reported burglary in progress in the 5200 block of Silver Oak Drive in the Indian River Estates community.

According to investigators, Kalani Gordon unlawfully entered a residence and battered an adult female victim before fleeing on foot.

Deputies established a perimeter and began searching the surrounding area. The Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit and Drone Unit assisted in the search. During those efforts, deputies located a shotgun in a vacant lot across the street from the residence.

As the investigation continued, deputies located Gordon at a nearby business and took him into custody.

Investigators determined the incident was isolated and said there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Gordon was charged with aggravated stalking, burglary with assault or battery, burglary of a dwelling while armed, unauthorized access to a computer, computer system or electronic device, armed trespassing in a structure or conveyance, and resisting an officer without violence.

"This arrest is a direct result of the swift and coordinated response by our Patrol Operations Bureau, K-9 Unit, and Drone Unit," Sheriff Richard Del Toro said in a statement. "Their determination and teamwork allowed us to quickly locate and safely take a dangerous individual into custody without incident. Incidents involving violence and firearms are taken very seriously, and I am proud of the outstanding work displayed by our deputies in bringing this situation to a safe resolution while protecting our community."

Gordon remained incarcerated in the St. Lucie County Jail, according to the sheriff's office.