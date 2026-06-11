Port St. Lucie man accused of pointing handgun at pregnant driver in road rage incident

PORT ST. LUCIE — A Port St. Lucie man was arrested after police said he pointed a loaded handgun at a full-term pregnant woman during a road rage incident in St. Lucie West.

Port St. Lucie police responded at approximately 2:42 p.m. June 9 to a report of an aggravated assault involving a firearm.

According to police, the victim was traveling eastbound on St. Lucie West Boulevard after exiting Interstate 95 when she encountered an aggressive driver operating a yellow Chevrolet pickup truck.

The victim told investigators the driver began honking his horn and driving aggressively before pulling alongside her vehicle at the intersection of Southwest Peacock Boulevard and Southwest St. Lucie West Boulevard. When she lowered her window to understand why the driver was upset, the suspect allegedly produced a handgun and pointed it in her direction.

Police said the victim, who is in the late stages of pregnancy, feared for her safety and later provided investigators with video footage showing the suspect vehicle leaving the area.

Using the vehicle's license plate information, officers identified the registered owner as 78-year-old Robert Kniceley and responded to his residence as part of the investigation.

According to police, Kniceley cooperated with officers after being confronted about being the driver of the truck involved in the incident.

Officers recovered a loaded Smith & Wesson .22-caliber handgun from Kniceley's residence. Investigators determined the firearm had a round chambered and was capable of being fired immediately, police said.

Based on statements, video evidence and physical evidence, officers said they established probable cause to charge Kniceley with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Kniceley was arrested and transported to the St. Lucie County Jail. Police said they also initiated the appropriate Risk Protection Order seizure process as part of the investigation.

"This incident serves as a reminder that disagreements on the roadway should never escalate to violence or the threat of violence," police said in a statement. "A moment of frustration can quickly turn into a criminal offense with serious consequences. We encourage motorists to remain calm, avoid confrontation, and contact law enforcement if they feel threatened."