Port St. Lucie council to discuss uses for $24 million Waste Pro settlement

PORT ST. LUCIE — Port St. Lucie City Council is scheduled to hold a special meeting Monday to discuss how the city should allocate funds from a $24 million settlement reached earlier this year with former waste hauler Waste Pro of Florida Inc.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. June 15 at City Hall Council Chambers, where council members will review options for the use of the settlement proceeds.

The settlement, approved by the council on April 10, ended a legal dispute that began in 2021 over solid waste collection services and resolved all claims and counterclaims between the city and Waste Pro just days before the case was scheduled to go to trial.

City Attorney Richard Berrios outlined the terms of the agreement during the April 10 council meeting.

“Basically, dismissal of the claims. All claims, counter claims, appeals, everything's done as a result of this if the council approves today,” Berrios said during the April 10 meeting.

Under the agreement, Waste Pro is required to pay the city $24 million. The settlement called for an initial payment of $21 million within 30 days of the dismissal order, followed by two additional payments of $1.5 million each on Jan. 31, 2027, and Jan. 31, 2028, with interest applied as specified in the agreement.

The lawsuit stemmed from disputes over waste collection services during the COVID-19 pandemic. The city alleged Waste Pro failed to meet contractual obligations amid a rise in complaints about missed trash pickups, while the company cited pandemic-related labor shortages as a significant factor affecting service levels. The dispute also involved the city's termination of Waste Pro's contract and the transition to a new waste collection provider.

The settlement dismissed the case with prejudice, released both parties from future liability related to the contract and included no admission of wrongdoing by either side. Each party also agreed to pay its own attorney fees and costs.

At the April 10 meeting, city leaders said the agreement would allow the city to move forward after years of litigation.

“I’m extremely happy that we are able to come to this resolution today and close out this chapter for our city and more importantly, for our residents,” Mayor Shannon Martin said during the April 10 meeting.

City officials have not announced specific proposals for the funds ahead of Monday's meeting, but the special session is intended to allow council members to review and discuss potential uses for the settlement money.