Stuart's Brightline station might be moving amidst FEC concerns

STUART — Martin County commissioners are considering whether a proposed Brightline station in Stuart should be relocated as concerns continue over the project's cost, logistics and funding.

The discussion came after recent challenges involving the passenger rail service and ongoing debate over the future of a station in Martin County.

Commissioner Edward Ciampi said the project has changed significantly since it was first proposed, citing increased costs and changes within Brightline's leadership.

"The finances have changed, the logistics have changed, the personnel even at Brightline, their senior management is basically different people now," Ciampi said. "It's also gone from 30 million to 40 million to 50 million to 60 million depend on who you're talking about a number that's in the 80 million dollar range. I don't remember agreeing and signing on to an 87 million dollar train station. I don't remember that we were going to take on all the responsibility, but I've stayed quiet because we've been going through a process of receiving grants."

Questions over how the station would be funded have remained a central issue. With property tax reform expected to appear on the November ballot, Commissioner Eileen Vargas said residents are concerned about the financial burden of the project.

"There is only so much money to go around. Our taxpayers are squeezed beyond belief, and if you're a serious commissioner, you will listen to your constituents. Those are our bosses," Vargas said. "I don't think any time by staff should be spent on a losing proposition."

Ciampi said feedback he has received from residents has been more nuanced, with many supporting the idea of a station but objecting to its proposed location.

As a result, Ciampi asked county staff to begin discussions with Brightline about potentially relocating the station to the Martin County Fairgrounds property. The fairgrounds are expected to move to a new location by 2028.

Ciampi said the site could offer several advantages compared with the currently proposed location.

"The timing of the fair exiting that location, if all of the puzzle pieces fell into place, would be appropriate timing for a Brightline station," he said. "It doesn't adversely impact neighborhoods. There's plenty of parking. You're in between the busiest road in Martin County, which is US1. It's adjacent to the airport. It's close to where other industries are, where people could walk to the station."

Another issue that could be fixed by changing the location of the station is with regard to the Stuart Railroad Bridge.

The future of the Stuart Railroad Bridge has become another point of discussion in the project. According to a letter from the Florida East Coast Railway to the city, the railroad has blocked Brightline from moving forward with the proposed station, arguing that trains stopping there would require the bridge to close whenever a train arrived.

Ciampi said relocating the station to the fairgrounds could potentially address that concern and should be part of discussions with Brightline.

Other commissioners expressed support for continuing negotiations while evaluating alternatives.

Commission Chair Sarah Heard said the county still has time to consider its options before making a final decision.

"I'm certainly amenable to continuing conversations. We have until June 30, 2027 to back out of the deal," Heard said. "Until then, we continue evaluating all the options."