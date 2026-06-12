Vero Beach man charged with murder in death of grandmother

VERO BEACH — A 29-year-old Vero Beach man has been formally charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the death of his grandmother, the Indian River County Sheriff's Office announced.

Nicholas Leonard Ivey is accused in the death of 76-year-old Patricia Ann DiBella at her home on Fairway's Circle in Vero Beach.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Ivey admitted on Feb. 1 to killing DiBella, who had allowed him to live in her home. Family members requested a welfare check the following day, leading deputies to the residence, where Ivey was taken into custody.

Authorities said Ivey has remained in custody on related charges since February. Following what the Sheriff's Office described as an extensive investigation, detectives formally charged him with murder on June 3.

Ivey also faces a charge of tampering with physical evidence.

He is being held at the Indian River County Jail without bond.

“I am proud of the work our investigations team did to bring justice to Patricia DiBella and her family. No one should lose their life at the hands of someone they trusted and welcomed into their home. I encourage anyone experiencing domestic violence to contact law enforcement,” Sheriff Eric Flowers said in a statement.

The Sheriff's Office said domestic violence can take many forms and affect anyone. Authorities encouraged anyone in immediate danger to call 911.