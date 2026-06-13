Martin County man arrested after allegedly peering into home's window

MARTIN COUNT— A 37-year-old Martin County man was arrested after deputies say he was caught on home security cameras peering into a residence where a woman and child were inside.

According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, Scott Christian Haekeker was seen walking back and forth outside a home and observing the property for several minutes before moving closer to the residence.

Investigators said Haekeker then looked through a window where a woman and child were inside and placed his hand down his pants while looking into the home.

The homeowner contacted the Sheriff's Office after being alerted to a person outside the residence. Authorities said Haekeker continued his behavior before eventually leaving the area.

Deputies reviewed video footage from the home and were able to identify Haekeker, who lived in the same community, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Haekeker was arrested and taken to the Martin County Jail. He faces charges of voyeurism, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

The Sheriff's Office said the case highlights the role home security cameras can play in helping identify suspects and document suspicious activity.