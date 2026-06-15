Stuart teen arrested in Martin County vehicle burglary spree, deputies say

MARTIN COUNTY — A 15-year-old Stuart resident has been arrested in connection with a series of vehicle burglaries and thefts that targeted several Martin County neighborhoods, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said Malik Brivard is responsible for multiple burglaries and thefts reported in Rocky Point, New Monrovia, Emerald Lakes and along Salvatori Road.

According to the sheriff's office, Brivard specifically targeted Kia vehicles, causing thousands of dollars in damage by destroying steering columns in attempts to steal the cars.

The arrest followed a report of a suspicious person in one of the affected neighborhoods. Deputies responding to the call attempted to make contact with Brivard, who fled on foot, leading to a brief chase before he was apprehended.

Detectives said they were able to connect Brivard to multiple crimes that had left residents concerned about safety in their neighborhoods. Surveillance footage reviewed during the investigation frequently showed a suspect wearing dark clothing and attempting to conceal his identity while committing the crimes, according to investigators.

Brivard was charged with five counts of grand theft auto, eight counts of burglary and one count of grand theft. He was booked into the Martin County Jail before being transported to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, the sheriff's office said.